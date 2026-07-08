Trump told the world Wednesday that Iran wants him dead. "Of course they are dirty players, so they go after everyone, probably including me. I have been number one on their list for years," he said at the NATO summit in Ankara. "They are a bunch of scum, if you want to know the truth." Hours later he announced he was extending his trip home — rerouting through a British airbase so American troops can admire his new Qatari-donated Boeing 747.

The assassination claim came wrapped in threats running the other direction. Trump declared the ceasefire "over," promised "we're going to hit them hard tonight," and let slip where the escalation ladder leads: the US is "not currently hitting Iran at the highest level," he said, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promised the next wave goes "deeper." He floated seizing Kharg Island — "there's not a thing" Iran can do — restoring the naval blockade, and striking bridges and desalination plants. Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, answered that the Axis of Resistance has its "finger on the triggers."

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