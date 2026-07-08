ICE Officer Kills Mexican Man at Houston Traffic Stop
The first fatal ICE shooting since Minneapolis in January.
An ICE officer shot and killed a Mexican man in east Houston Tuesday during an attempted immigration arrest at a traffic stop — the first deadly shooting by federal immigration officers since officers killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January.
DHS says the man tried to run over the officer with his vehicle. The agency released no video and no name, and Houston police described only a "heavy law enforcement presence" in a residential neighborhood.