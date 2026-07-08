Andy Beshear sent a letter to Mitch McConnell's office Wednesday morning demanding the senator tell Kentucky what happened to him. "Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of Sen. McConnell," the governor wrote. "Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians."

The speculation has 24 days of fuel. McConnell, 84, entered a Washington hospital June 14; the only hard record is a 911 dispatch from his home address that morning — "cardiac arrest," a paramedic answering "CPR in progress." His office has disclosed no diagnosis, no photograph, no doctor.

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