Rahm Emanuel stood at Tel Aviv University Wednesday and told Israelis their alliance with the United States is "at a crossroads" — and that Benjamin Netanyahu drove it there. "Unconditional support has produced a prime minister who has presumed that his strategic interests would incur no cost if he ignored America's concerns," the potential 2028 candidate said, according to prepared remarks obtained by the AP.

Emanuel branded the pursuit of Greater Israel "as destructive and fanatical" as the chant "from the river to the sea" — "both are fantasies chanted by fanatics." He called Israel's conduct in Gaza "reckless and careless in the treatment of Palestinian life — not only the military campaign but using food and medicine as an instrument of your military goals."

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