Michael Cohen debuts "When You Know… You Know" Sunday at 5 p.m. on 77 WABC — hired by Trump megadonor John Catsimatidis, who confirmed he sought and received Trump's personal blessing, a "glowing recommendation," before making the hire. CNN carried the warm-up this week: an "unexpected text" from a White House insider repaired the relationship, six months in the making, now "cordial and growing."

That is the reunion story. Here is the record. Todd Blanche — Trump's defense lawyer at the hush-money trial, today his acting attorney general — branded Cohen "the GLOAT: the greatest liar of all time" in his closing argument. Cohen's testimony helped convict Trump on 34 felony counts, the only criminal record ever attached to an American president. The man who wears that branding now gets a microphone from the convict's donor, with the convict's blessing, while the man who coined it runs the Justice Department. None of it appears in the bromance coverage.

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