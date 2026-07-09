The Fulton County Government Center, Atlanta. (Wikimedia Commons, CC0)

U.S. District Judge William Ray on Tuesday blocked the Justice Department from obtaining the names and personal contact information of every person who worked Fulton County, Georgia's 2020 election — calling the subpoena's breadth "staggering" and ruling that using subpoena power to investigate 2020 is not legitimate when the statute of limitations on any potential crime has run.

The subpoena followed a January FBI search warrant at the county's election hub, where agents seized hundreds of boxes of ballots and election records. Six years after the election Trump lost, the department is still hunting the people who counted the votes — and a judge has now said, in effect, that there is no crime left to find.

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