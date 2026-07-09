An anti-U.S. protest sign at a public gathering in Iran during the 2026 war. (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

American forces struck roughly 90 targets across Iran overnight into Thursday — air defenses, radar sites, missile and drone storage, dozens of small boats — in the second straight day of strikes since President Trump declared the ceasefire over. Iran answered with drones and missiles at U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, and fired ten ballistic missiles at Jordan's Azraq base.

For the first time since April, the targets included bridges. Iranian state media reported a railway bridge struck in Golestan province; the IRGC said two bridges were hit on the route to Mashhad — where officials buried Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the weekend. Iran's health ministry counts 14 dead and 78 wounded across two days.

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