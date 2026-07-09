Graham Platner, October 2025. (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

Graham Platner suspended his U.S. Senate campaign Wednesday night, ending a bid that began as the progressive insurgency of the 2026 cycle and collapsed under two on-the-record accusations of sexual violence — the second of which Narativ covered Tuesday, as his own party locked him out of choosing a successor.

Maine Democrats voted within hours to replace him by nominating convention. State law sets the deadline: a party may swap its nominee until 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday in July — July 27. Eighteen days to field a candidate against Susan Collins in the seat Democrats have circled for six years.

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