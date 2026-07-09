Aerial view of Utah Valley University after the Charlie Kirk shooting, September 2025. (KSL Chopper 5 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0)

Prosecutors in Provo plan to play the recorded law-enforcement interview of Lance Twiggs — Tyler Robinson's roommate and former romantic partner — as early as today, after Judge Graf ruled Wednesday that the tape can run in open court. It is the piece the whole preliminary hearing has been built toward, and almost nobody outside Utah has been watching.

Here is what the first three days actually produced. Agent David Hull carried days one and two: the arrest sequence, the physical evidence, Robinson's DNA alleged on key items. A former officer described finding a "sniper pad" on a rooftop near the Utah Valley University quad. Investigators played a compilation video tracking Robinson through the day Charlie Kirk was shot. Day three turned to Agent Brian Davis — 27 years in law enforcement, co-case agent with Hull — and to the fight that matters: what a jury will someday hear. After argument over redactions, Graf carved hearsay out of one recording and cleared the Twiggs interview.

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