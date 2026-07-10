Illustration: Narativ / Canva AI

Graham Platner privately told his staff he will file the paperwork ending his Senate campaign on Monday — the legal drop-dead date for Maine Democrats to replace him — Axios reported Thursday night.

The first public measure of the wreckage landed the same day, and it upends the doom narrative. Z to A Research, polling 988 likely voters Tuesday and Wednesday for a group backing Nirav Shah, tested three potential replacements against Senator Susan Collins: Shah leads 47–46, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ties 47–47, and former Senate President Troy Jackson trails 47–48. Every result sits inside the ±3.1-point margin. The seat Platner was supposed to have thrown away remains a dead heat — with a placeholder candidate.

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