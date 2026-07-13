2025 Todd Blanche official portrait (cropped).jpg — via Wikimedia Commons

The Senate Judiciary Committee convenes Wednesday at 9 AM to consider Todd Blanche for Attorney General of the United States. Twenty-four hours later and one building over, House Oversight puts billionaire Leon Black under oath — subpoenaed, videotaped — about the nondisclosure agreements he refused to discuss three weeks ago. Epstein week on the Hill: the cover-up and the crime, scheduled back to back.

Blanche carries an Epstein record no senator has yet raised. As Trump’s criminal defense lawyer he fought the cases Epstein’s ghost haunted; as Deputy Attorney General he ran damage control when the administration reneged on releasing the files. Last summer he did something no deputy attorney general does: he flew to Tallahassee and personally interviewed Ghislaine Maxwell across two days, granting her limited immunity to speak. Asked afterward whether the convicted trafficker was credible, he called it an impossible question to answer. The Justice Department released the transcripts only under public fury. Senators weigh that résumé Wednesday for the nation’s chief law-enforcement office.

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