THREE CAPITALS CLAIM LINDSEY GRAHAM’S DEATH
The medical examiner ruled natural causes. The claim game started before the body was cold.
The DC Chief Medical Examiner ruled Sunday that Lindsey Graham died of an aortic dissection driven by cardiovascular disease — a natural death, preliminary, with toxicology still to come. Nobody treated the ruling as the last word: within hours, anchors, officials, and propagandists opened a blame-and-claim game on national television and social platforms around the world.
Graham spent Saturday night working. He briefed Trump by phone on his Ukraine trip and the Russia-sanctions bill he wanted on the Senate floor within weeks; Trump told him fresh strikes on Iran were coming, Axios reported. Hours later Graham told a friend he felt unwell, waved off a hospital until after Sunday’s Meet the Press, and joked that he could not die yet — he still had the Russia sanctions to pass, Iran to sort out, and Saudi-Israeli normalization to land. He named his own unfinished files. He was dead by morning, at 71, four months before facing South Carolina’s voters.