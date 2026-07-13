Lindsey Graham, official Senate photo portrait cropped.jpg — via Wikimedia Commons

The DC Chief Medical Examiner ruled Sunday that Lindsey Graham died of an aortic dissection driven by cardiovascular disease — a natural death, preliminary, with toxicology still to come. Nobody treated the ruling as the last word: within hours, anchors, officials, and propagandists opened a blame-and-claim game on national television and social platforms around the world.

Graham spent Saturday night working. He briefed Trump by phone on his Ukraine trip and the Russia-sanctions bill he wanted on the Senate floor within weeks; Trump told him fresh strikes on Iran were coming, Axios reported. Hours later Graham told a friend he felt unwell, waved off a hospital until after Sunday’s Meet the Press, and joked that he could not die yet — he still had the Russia sanctions to pass, Iran to sort out, and Saudi-Israeli normalization to land. He named his own unfinished files. He was dead by morning, at 71, four months before facing South Carolina’s voters.

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