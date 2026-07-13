Flickr - Official U.S. Navy Imagery - U.S. Navy ships transit the Strait of Hormuz..jpg — via Wikimedia Commons

Iran struck across the Gulf through the weekend and into Monday morning — US facilities in Bahrain, radar systems in Oman, four missiles intercepted over Jordan — and abandoned the last of the ceasefire Trump signed with Tehran in June.

CENTCOM answered with strikes on dozens of targets: air defenses, coastal radar, missile and drone sites, small boats — deploying one-way attack sea drones for the first time. Bahrain sounded its sirens for the third time in three days; Kuwait engaged what it called hostile aerial targets. Traders bid Brent crude up nearly three percent by Monday’s open. Washington and Tehran each announced control of the Strait of Hormuz; the shipowners idling outside it believe neither. An Iranian delegation still sat with Omani mediators on Saturday — both sides bombing and negotiating at once, each undercutting its own diplomats.

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