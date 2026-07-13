2026 Federal Agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota after Portland Avenue and 34th Street shooting in January.jpg — via Wikimedia Commons

A person died Monday morning in an ICE-involved shooting in Biddeford, Maine. Ryan Fecteau, Maine’s Speaker of the House — not ICE — announced the death, saying state police were on scene and he expects the FBI to investigate. Biddeford police would call it only a police incident. ICE and DHS, asked by CNN, had answered nothing by mid-morning.

The facts from Maine are thin because ICE keeps them thin. ICE cannot thin the pattern. Four days ago in Houston, an ICE agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national, at a traffic stop during what ICE first called a targeted enforcement operation — before a source conceded he was not the target. Earlier this year, federal immigration agents in Minneapolis killed Rene Good, a 37-year-old mother, and Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse. ICE has now killed at least four people this year, two of them inside a week.

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