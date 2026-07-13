Paolo Zampolli portrait standing by UN flag (cropped).jpg — via Wikimedia Commons

Narativ reported this weekend that Paolo Zampolli, the First Family’s closest friend, connects to a Russian influence operation — and no mainstream outlet has printed a word since.

No one has challenged a fact Narativ published. Zampolli spent thirty years working with Russians before he introduced a young Slovenian model named Melania Knauss to Donald Trump. He texts the First Lady today. He has traveled with the Vice President. He holds a role serving the United States government — with no security clearance. A Russian-cultivated fixer sits inside the smallest circle in American power, and only Narativ is reporting it.

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