Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche at a Justice Department oversight hearing in June. (CQ Roll Call)

Todd Blanche walks into the Senate Judiciary Committee tomorrow needing votes from two Republicans who no longer answer to anyone. John Cornyn lost his primary. Thom Tillis is retiring. Both say they are undecided on confirming Trump’s fourth attorney general, and either can stall the nomination in a committee that sits 11–10 — Lindsey Graham’s chair empty beside them.

The paper against Blanche stacked up all Monday. A federal judge in Florida ruled that Trump used her courtroom to “provide some legitimacy to an agreement to confer immunity to people and entities affiliated with the President and to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers” — the $1.8 billion “weaponization” fund born of Trump’s IRS settlement, which Blanche called dead and his DOJ still defends in court. Sheldon Whitehouse demanded the department answer more than a dozen outstanding oversight requests — Epstein files included — before any confirmation. More than 1,000 former DOJ employees signed a letter accusing Blanche of “corruption and abuses.”

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