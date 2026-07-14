FBI agents at Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Capitol Hill home Monday. (NBC News screen grab)

The FBI sent roughly twenty agents into Lindsey Graham’s Capitol Hill townhouse Monday, two days after DC chief medical examiner Francisco Diaz’s office issued a preliminary finding: aortic dissection, brought on by cardiovascular disease. The death certificate stays pending until toxicology and microscopic testing come back. FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is “assisting local authorities.” Officials told reporters the review is standard for an unattended death and that no foul play is indicated.

On July 9, Israel handed Washington intelligence that Iran had drawn a fresh plan to assassinate Trump. On July 10, Graham stood beside Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and announced the breakthrough: the White House had agreed to his Russia sanctions bill, clearing the tariff weapon aimed at countries buying Russian oil — the $58 billion revenue line Zelensky says finances the war. The same day, an Iranian paper printed a hit list topped by Trump and Netanyahu, the White House grounded the Qatari Air Force One over security concerns, and Trump told the Post he has “left instructions” to “literally bomb them at levels they’ve never seen before” if Iran kills him — 1,000 missiles, he posted, “Locked and Loaded.”

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