Four bullet holes through the windshield of the Kia Joan Sebastian Guerrero was driving Monday in Biddeford. (Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald)

Joan Sebastian Guerrero was not the man ICE came for. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed to Sen. Angus King that the 26-year-old Colombian — authorized to work in the United States, carrying a Social Security number — was not the target of the warrant agents were executing Monday morning in Biddeford. It contradicted what Mullin had told the senator earlier. It is the second time in a week that federal agents stopped the wrong vehicle and killed the driver.

The accounts split within a day. Maine’s attorney general says Guerrero drove off as agents surrounded him and the officer fired as he fled “in the direction of the officer.” DHS, breaking hours of silence, said the officer acted “fearing for public safety.” Witness Daniel Boucher heard what Guerrero said as agents pulled him, bleeding from the head, out of the car: “I tried to stop.”

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