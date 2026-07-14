A U.S. sea drone strikes Bandar Abbas Naval Base, July 12. (U.S. Central Command)

CENTCOM resumes the naval blockade of Iranian ports at 4 PM ET today. The order ends the pretense that June’s ceasefire survives.

Overnight told the story plainly. US forces finished a five-hour strike mission at 10:15 PM Monday, hitting coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites and maritime targets across Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas — including a first-of-its-kind drone-boat strike on an Iranian ship. Iran answered through the strait: two Emirati tankers, the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, took cruise missiles in Omani waters. The strike killed an Indian crewman and wounded eight more. India summoned Iran’s envoy. Qatar called the attack “a dangerous escalation.” The IRGC claims it also hit US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

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