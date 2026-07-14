Amanda Ungaro on Narativ Live, Monday night. (Narativ)

Amanda Ungaro turned down Fox News, CNN and CNBC — all of them chasing the story Narativ published first.

“Everyone calling me,” Ungaro said at the close of Monday night’s Narativ Live, when Zev Shalev pressed her on why the mainstream press had gone silent on Paolo Zampolli. “When can you give me an interview? When can you give me an interview? I’m like, soon, soon — not yet.” She gave one interview instead. “I only did you,” she told Shalev. “I felt comfortable with you.”

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