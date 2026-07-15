Trump announced Monday on Truth Social that he will address the nation Thursday at 9 PM Eastern, and the White House has declined to name the topic. We reported the president plans to present newly declassified intelligence that administration officials claim reveals plans by foreign nations to interfere in the 2020 election. The report named no countries, described no documents, and left open whether any government action rides along. Major networks are expected to carry it live.

The stagecraft precedes the substance. A president who calls primetime for a mystery address has already decided the audience matters more than the evidence; the evidence follows the booking.

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