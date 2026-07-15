Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to land in Washington Sunday to attend the memorial service for Sen. Lindsey Graham, Israeli officials told the Jerusalem Post — and to seek a meeting with Trump that his office has not yet secured.

The choreography, per Israeli media: Netanyahu flies Saturday night, stays through Tuesday's Washington memorial; Graham's body then travels to South Carolina Wednesday. Israel Hayom reported the Trump meeting would be finalized only after the funeral plans locked. No date has been officially announced for either.

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