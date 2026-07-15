Trump ordered ICE to resume traffic stops Wednesday, overriding the agency's own suspension of the tactic after its officers shot and killed men in Maine and Texas within five days.

"The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done," the president wrote on Truth Social, calling the stops "important and effective." The Wall Street Journal reported the reversal directly contradicts the halt ICE issued after an officer fatally shot a man in Maine — the Biddeford killing The Narativ covered Monday, where three official accounts still don't match.

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