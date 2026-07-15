US strikes on Iranian coastal targets, July 15, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command via DVIDS

The US military reimposed its naval blockade on Iran at 12:01 AM Gulf time Wednesday and launched a fourth consecutive day of strikes, hitting an Iranian army barracks and killing at least seven troops, the Associated Press reported.

Tehran answered with its widest threat of the war: halt all Middle East energy exports. An Ansar Allah official put both chokepoints on the table — "the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz will be closed in an operational alliance" if the situation worsens. Iran's missiles have already reached US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, and killed a sailor on the UAE tanker Mombasa in Omani waters this week.

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