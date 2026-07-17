A Trump-appointed federal judge tore into acting Attorney General Todd Blanche Friday for a Justice Department filing that cited a case that does not exist — a fabricated citation with the telltale marks of AI-generated text, submitted to a federal court by the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

His confirmation now hangs on two Republicans, and both have named their price. Thom Tillis set his Wednesday: Blanche meets Epstein survivors, face to face, before Tillis votes him out of committee. “I expect that meeting to occur before I'm willing to vote out of this committee, and I'm trying to get to ‘yes,'” Tillis said. Blanche agreed to the meeting.

Subscribe