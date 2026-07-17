Trump Books the Trophy Stage at Sunday's Final
Infantino confirms the president hands out the World Cup at MetLife — capping the tournament he skipped, except for one phone call to FIFA.
Gianni Infantino confirmed Donald Trump will attend Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium — and hand the trophy to the winner. Trump has skipped the tournament all month. Now he books the biggest broadcast on Earth for its final night, and security planning for the largest match of the tournament has to absorb a presidential visit on top of it.