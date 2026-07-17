Iran's new supreme leader put his revenge pledge against Donald Trump in writing. “We pledge to avenge your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs of these two wars by holding their criminal and disgraced killers accountable,” Mojtaba Khamenei declared in his first statement since burying his father — promising the “criminals” they “will take their dream of dying peacefully in their beds with them to their graves.” In Tehran, workers hung banners showing the Trump family — Donald, Melania, Ivanka, Don Jr. — portraits mounted above flag-draped coffins, while crowds chant “blood for blood.”

The pledge reads like an instruction, not grief. “Soon, free people throughout the world will each carry out part of this divine mission,” the statement said — and the mission “does not depend upon my presence or that of any other officials.” That is the language of a standing order: anyone can act on it, and nothing traces back to Tehran. It landed after Israel passed Washington intelligence of an alleged plot on Trump's life, and after Trump answered on Truth Social: “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran... should the Iranian Government act on its threat... to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

Subscribe