New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani takes questions in Manhattan, July 7. (Olga Fedorova/EPA via Al Jazeera)

Zohran Mamdani wants to know whether the NYPD can arrest Benjamin Netanyahu when the prime minister arrives for the UN General Assembly — the mayor said his administration is exploring the question. He framed it as a legal one: the ICC warrant against Netanyahu stands, and 145 outlets carried the story within a day, more right-leaning than left. Netanyahu's own position is weakening at home: the Knesset dissolved this week, October elections are set, and his Washington trip now waits for Lindsey Graham's delayed funeral at month's end.

The other half of the story arrived with less noise. Drudge surfaced reporting on a $45 million Israeli program pushing AI-written text messages at Americans to shape US opinion — industrial-scale persuasion, aimed at the same public Mamdani answers to. One government sends machine-written texts into American phones; an American mayor asks whether an ICC warrant applies on American soil. Only one of those is being treated as a scandal.

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