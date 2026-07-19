Lionel Messi celebrates the semifinal win over England, Atlanta, July 15. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Al Jazeera)

Lionel Messi, 39, plays the last World Cup final of his life today against Lamine Yamal, 19 — the child he once bathed for a charity photograph, now the best player on earth. The picture of them resurfaced this week as the tournament's icon: the torch, mid-pass. Spain arrive at MetLife as favorites, chasing the trophy their golden generation never won on this soil; Argentina chase back-to-back Cups, a feat untouched since Brazil in 1962. Kylian Mbappé is already gone — he left with the all-time World Cup scoring record, 22 goals, after England beat France 6–4 in the highest-scoring bronze match ever played.

The day carries everything July has piled onto it. Air-quality warnings from Canadian wildfire smoke hang over East Rutherford; a thunderstorm rolled through Saturday's preparations. Latin America, burned by Argentina's right-wing fan culture, roots for Spain; Bay Ridge's Little Palestine watches for Spain too. The halftime show goes NFL-style. The champions get American-style rings — 2,026 numbered copies for sale.

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