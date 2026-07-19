Andrew and Tristan Tate outside their Bucharest residence, March 2025. (Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images via Al Jazeera)

Paolo Zampolli spent last week walking Andrew and Tristan Tate through the rooms where Washington does business. Zampolli — Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, the man who introduced Trump to Melania — confirmed the itinerary to the Daily Mail himself: The Ned, the private members' club near the White House, on Tuesday; a 150-guest summer soirée at a Northwest DC house on Wednesday; a photographed visit to Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt's office. The brothers face rape and sex-trafficking charges in the UK and Romania. Zampolli holds a taxpayer-funded title.

Days later, federal agents arrested both brothers in Miami on the UK extradition request, with new rape and trafficking charges added in London. Drudge asked the question the base is asking: "WILL PRESIDENT FREE THEM?"

Subscribe now