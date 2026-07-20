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Lesley Groff made Congress three promises about what she never did. She never met the girls and women she scheduled for Epstein's "massages" — "To my knowledge I never met any of these masseuses." She never paid them directly. And she never asked for or knew their ages — never knew some were minors, never knew some came straight from local high schools. She was, she told lawmakers, duped by a "master manipulator and deceiver."

Survivors answer each denial specifically. Women who lived the abuse describe taking fresh cash in white envelopes from Groff's hand, year after year. And Marina Lacerda told CNN that Groff regularly pressed her for details about new girls — attuned to Epstein's preference for younger ones — so attuned, Lacerda says, that Groff asked her to have her friends bring their school IDs. Not their ages. Their school IDs.

That is what the affidavits would swear to. The House Oversight Committee has discussed with survivors putting those accounts in sworn affidavits, three sources told CNN — the step that converts outrage into a perjury referral. The push follows Todd Blanche's tense meeting with survivors, forced by a Republican senator's ultimatum, that one attendee compressed into three words: "We were gaslit."