Andrew and Tristan Tate at a UFC event in April — via BBC News

Andrew and Tristan Tate face a federal magistrate in Miami today, three days after U.S. Marshals arrested them on Britain's extradition request. The Crown Prosecution Service's charge sheet now runs to 59 counts — rape, sex trafficking, controlling prostitution — involving multiple women. Their lawyer calls them innocent and promises a fight.

Watch what the fight is actually about. The defense war opened before the courtroom did: the arrest was wrong, the case is political, and — the move that matters — these are men with friends at the very top. Look at who the Tates reached for when the cuffs closed. Not a constitutional scholar. Paolo Zampolli — the man who introduced Melania to Donald Trump, now his ambassador-at-large, the fixer whose week with the brothers Narativ put on video: the 150-guest soirée, The Ned, Rep. Wesley Hunt's office, then Bedminster with presidential challenge coins, beside Paul Ingrassia and Andrew Giuliani. On Saturday, as we reported, Zampolli's circle handed Andrew Tate a pocket Constitution. He promised to cite it in court.