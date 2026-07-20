Britain's New PM Attacks Thatcher on Day One. Trump Calls the Country "Poverty Stricken."
The fifth prime minister in four years walks through Number 10's revolving door swinging.
King Charles asked Andy Burnham to form a government Monday morning, minutes after Keir Starmer resigned at Buckingham Palace. Burnham — Manchester's mayor, Labour's insurgent — becomes Britain's fifth prime minister in four years and its seventh in a decade. Number 10 has a revolving door now, and the door is the story.
He wasted no time picking his fight. Burnham used his first speech to attack Margaret Thatcher's legacy — the deregulated, privatized settlement every PM since has managed rather than challenged. Markets, already wobbly, started pricing what a genuinely left Labour government means.
Trump greeted the new prime minister by calling Britain a "Poverty Stricken Disaster." The special relationship now opens with an insult — and Burnham owes Trump nothing. Where Starmer placated, Burnham campaigned against everything Trump represents, and won.