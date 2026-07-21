Trump's FBI Director Just Booked a Trip to Moscow
Kash Patel plans October days with Russia's FSB — the first FBI chief to visit since 2013. Politico got the itinerary.
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Kash Patel is planning a trip to Russia. Politico got the itinerary: the FBI director will spend October 14 and 15 in Moscow and St. Petersburg, and he expects to sit down with Russia's FSB — the spy service the FBI exists to counter. No sitting FB…