Trump Finishes the Saudi Nuclear Deal Michael Flynn Started
Enrichment on Saudi soil, no inspections, and $2 billion already in Kushner's firm. Narativ traced this deal to Michael Flynn in 2020.
Trump approved a deal that lets Saudi Arabia enrich uranium on its own soil, two people told the Associated Press. Every American president before him held the same line, because enrichment is the step that turns a civilian nuclear program into a weapons program. The centrifuges that spin uranium to reactor grade are the same centrifuges that spin it to…