Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Ruth Birch's avatar
Ruth Birch
9h

Hope springs….thank goodness part of government is still working. Find a protest…. Call a member of Congress. Keep the momentum surging❤️🇺🇸🕊️

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Coffee is Life ☕️'s avatar
Coffee is Life ☕️
7h

KASH loves to waste resources. I thought that was illegal for government employees 🤔

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