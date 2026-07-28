The partially collapsed Aeon Mall in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, July 28, 2026. Kyodo News via AP

A magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit Kumamoto Prefecture at 4:27 p.m. local time Tuesday and dropped the second floor of the Aeon mall in Kashima onto the shoppers below. Local officials told NHK a large number of people remain trapped in the wreckage. Police cannot reach 20 to 30 mall employees. Most customers got out. Japan's TBS network reports a “considerable number” of deaths inside the building. Police have confirmed none. No official toll exists yet — that is the limit of what is known, and it will move.

The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the quake at 7.1; the US Geological Survey put it at 6.8. The shaking registered 7 on Japan's shindo scale — the top of the scale, the level Kumamoto last hit in April 2016. The epicenter sat near Uto, a coastal city on Kyushu, Japan's southern main island. JMA issued tsunami advisories along the coast and lifted the last of them at 6:10 p.m., inside two hours.