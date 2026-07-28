Melania and Barron Trump, November 2024. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Secret Service opened an investigation into an AI-generated video from Tasnim — the news agency Iran's Revolutionary Guard runs — that maps where and how to kill Melania Trump, and closes with a message for her son: “Barron Trump, wait for us!”

Tasnim published the video Monday. It opens on the First Lady's profile, drawn in blood, beneath the title “Where to Kill Melania?” A Farsi-speaking narrator calls on “global freedom fighters” to act. He walks them through her Manhattan routine and names the stores — Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue. “Melania's obsession with fashion has become her biggest weakness,” he says. The video mocks up her motorcade moving through New York streets. Tasnim splices in the Secret Service code names both Trumps carry and the procedures agents use to lock down a route. Newsweek and Fox News detailed the contents. Barron Trump is 20.