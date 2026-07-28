Trump's Desperate Last Attempt to Steal '26
The DOJ wants an emergency stay for the order routing ballots only to a federal citizenship list — 99 days before the midterms.
Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to revive Executive Order 14399 — the order that routes mail ballots only to voters on a federal citizenship list — 99 days before the midterm elections.
The whole story fits in one sentence: Trump's government, not your state, decides who receives a ballot in the mail.
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