Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the White House, July 28, 2026. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images via ABC News

Benjamin Netanyahu walks into the White House today — his eighth visit, more than any foreign leader. He carries a file on Pickaxe Mountain. Donald Trump's own allies fear what the meeting does, Politico reports: pull him deeper into the Iran war. Trump read the visit before Netanyahu landed: “He wants me to stay involved.”

The file says Iran moved thousands of nuclear centrifuges into the mountain — Israeli intelligence, first reported by the Jerusalem Post, the first known transfer of equipment into the site. Iran began digging the complex in 2020, about a mile south of Natanz. Its halls run as deep as 145 meters, by the Institute for Science and International Security's estimate. Israel never struck it — not even during last June's twelve-day war. Israel's bombs can't reach that deep. America's can.