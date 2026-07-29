CQ-Roll Call

The Senate confirmed Jay Clayton as Director of National Intelligence Tuesday night, 51–47, without a single Democratic vote. Clayton arrives carrying a House Judiciary demand for records on whether Jeffrey Epstein operated as an unregistered foreign agent — for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia and Israel. Tomorrow morning, the Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Todd Blanche for Attorney General. Six hours after that, Blanche owes a federal judge the unredacted Epstein emails he has spent a month refusing to surrender.

Blanche walks into that day still silent on the memo. Narativ surfaced the internal DOJ email Friday — EFTA01648946, typed at 7:49 on the morning of July 24, 2025, the morning Blanche sat down with Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee. The email catalogued the most serious accusations in the Epstein files against Donald Trump, Bill Barr, Howard Lutnick, Les Wexner and seven other men. Blanche asked Maxwell about nearly every name on that list. Did the memo brief him for the room? Still no response.

TPM reports the committee vote set for 9 a.m. Judge Emmet Sullivan set the second clock: by 3 p.m., Blanche must hand him eight unredacted emails plus proof that the names he blacked out belong to victims, and a separate document with proof the redacted senders are law enforcement. Sullivan ruled in June that Blanche had conceded he was violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Katie Phang's lawyers now want him fined $1,000 a day for it. Blanche called the contempt motion "absurd."

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