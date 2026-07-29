AP Photo / Farid Abdulwahed

Trump vowed Wednesday morning to hit Iran back for its overnight missile salvo, telling Fox & Friends: "We'll be hitting them hard. They're going to get a beating." He said his troops had minutes to shoot down the missiles, that he watched video of personnel calling in coordinates in real time, and that America could take out most of Iran's bridges "in less than an hour." He called the militias fighting for Tehran "a cancer on the world." By late morning the beating remained a promise — no new American strike had followed the vow.

Last night Saudi jets flew the kingdom's first confirmed combat missions of the war, joining US strikes on Iran-backed militias across seven Iraqi provinces — at least 20 fighters killed and 32 wounded, by the militias' own count. CENTCOM said the targeted groups had hit US bases and Saudi energy infrastructure. Iran then launched five ballistic missiles aimed at the US airbase in Jordan; Jordanian and American crews downed all five at dawn. No casualties, Amman said.

Trump told Fox the Iraq strikes were coordinated with Baghdad.

Baghdad disagreed.