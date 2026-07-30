Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Mwfeiger's avatar
Mwfeiger
3h

Good for you. Having a spine, and a good attorney, can change the trajectory of 'the little guy' (The People), against the powerful and privileged.

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
3h

Please accept my small donation to Zev Shalez despite my financial restraints. I am so very proud of your courage to stand up for what is right! Thank you, Zev, and all his supporters.

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