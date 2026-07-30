Melania Trump's personal lawyer sent me a letter this month demanding I retract Narativ's reporting, apologize, and pay damages. It threatens to sue me if I don't.

I read the letter aloud, in full, on Fivestack on July 27, and declined every demand on air.

Today I've retained John B. Williams, one of America's foremost trial lawyers, to defend this reporting. And I've opened a legal defense fund.

Donate to the Narativ Legal Defense Fund

The reporting they want erased ran on July 11. “The Spy at the First Lady's Side” is a months-long investigation into Paolo Zampolli, Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Global Partnerships — ambassador rank, no Senate confirmation, no security clearance, three decades in the orbit of Russian officials. Read it and judge it yourself.

It asks one question, and nobody in the United States government has answered it: who vetted this man?

The letter doesn't answer that question. It puts a price on asking it.

We have all watched this administration work over newspaper reporters and 60 Minutes. It has now reached Substack — the last place a reporter can work without a corporate owner deciding what runs. I may be among the first on this platform to face this but if I don’t push back, I won't be the last.

A letter like this doesn't have to win in court. It only has to make reporting expensive enough that people like me stop.

I won't stop. I can't do it alone.

Your money answers the letter, covers the cross-border work — I'm in Canada, the threat invokes US law — funds an anti-SLAPP defense if they sue, and keeps Narativ publishing while this is fought. Every dollar goes to legal defense, paid directly to counsel. I'll account for it publicly and post updates as the case moves.

Help me cover some of the legal fees, and build a defense for independent journalists here on Substack and elsewhere. If we don't have a free press, we'll never know what's really happening in our country and world.

Donate to the Narativ Legal Defense Fund

Share it too. Sharing is worth as much as giving.

They want it gone. It's still up.

— Zev

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