Todd Blanche before the Senate Judiciary Committee. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, via NOTUS.

Todd Blanche killed Donald Trump’s $1.776 billion fund in writing Sunday night. Tuesday morning the Senate Judiciary Committee paid him for it: 12–10, party line, his nomination for attorney general advanced to the floor. John Cornyn and Thom Tillis, the two Republicans who stalled him for three weeks, flipped to yes on the strength of two documents — a rescission order ending the anti-weaponization fund, and a second order capping Trump’s tax-immunity deal.

The rescission cancels the May 18 directive Blanche signed to create the fund from Trump’s settlement with his own IRS. The order records: no administrators appointed, no money moved, no claims paid. The companion order narrows the settlement’s audit immunity to returns already filed, covering Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and the Trump Organization — nobody else, nothing forward.

The White House wrote the surrender with him. Chief of staff Susie Wiles and legislative-affairs director James Braid were "deeply involved" in drafting the rescission, multiple sources told CNN, which reported Trump knew the terms of the deal. Narativ reported Saturday that Trump had vowed the opposite on Truth Social — keep Blanche acting, push Congress to write the fund into law: "It will immediately be back on the table, and I will get it done." A day later, his own senior staff helped draft the order that killed it.