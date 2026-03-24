Howard Lutnick was confirmed as the 41st Secretary of Commerce on February 18, 2025, by a vote of 51 to 45. Nobody in the Senate chamber mentioned what the FBI already knew. Nobody mentioned what two separate whistleblowers had told federal agents. Nobody mentioned the 34 hits in the FBI’s own database.

Ten documented connections between the Commerce Secretary, his companies, and financial crime networks — from FBI records, ICIJ leaked databases, SEC filings, FinCEN enforcement, whistleblower testimony, and corporate filings.

This investigation grew out of our reporting for The Greatest Heist, Narativ’s ongoing investigation into the Epstein financial network. While tracing the money flows behind the 2008 financial collapse, we discovered that Cantor Fitzgerald — Howard Lutnick’s firm — sat at the center of a web connecting Russian shell networks, Deutsche Bank’s laundering operations, and Jeffrey Epstein himself. You can read The Greatest Heist chapter here or keep scrolling for our TEN KEY FINDINGS.

1. THE CO-CEO’S BANNED RUSSIAN ENTITIES

Lutnick’s Co-CEO at BGC Group, Jean-Pierre Aubin, operated an offshore entity called Aubin Securities Limited — a BVI shell confirmed in the Panama Papers. An FBI whistleblower (Serial 593, February 2021) told agents Aubin Securities was “associated with banned Russian entities.” The man running Lutnick’s brokerage had his own vehicle linked to sanctioned Russian operations.

Source: EFTA01249207 (FBI FD-302); ICIJ Panama Papers (Aubin Securities Limited, BVI)

2. THE MOSCOW INVESTMENT BANK

The same whistleblower named Renaissance Capital — a Moscow investment bank controlled by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov — as connected to BGC’s operations. In 2026, Renaissance completed the buyout of Citibank’s Russian operations with Putin’s personal approval. The whistleblower named Renaissance and Inter Jura — Deripaska’s Cyprus shell network — in the same breath.

Source: EFTA01249207 (FBI FD-302); Renaissance Capital corporate records

3. THE MANAFORT-DERIPASKA SHELL NETWORK

The whistleblower told the FBI: “BGC International used many of the same intermediaries as Inter Jura.” Inter Jura Cy — a Cyprus law firm with 69 Panama Papers shells — moved $75 million for Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Manafort later ran Trump’s 2016 campaign, passing polling data to Russian intelligence. Lutnick’s brokerage used the same middlemen.

Source: EFTA01249207 (FBI FD-302); ICIJ Panama Papers (Inter Jura Cy, nodes 12018091/12018092); Senate Intelligence Committee, Volume 5

4. DEUTSCHE BANK’S MIRROR TRADE ARCHITECT — HIRED AS PRESIDENT

In 2017, Lutnick hired Anshu Jain as president of Cantor Fitzgerald. Jain had been Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank during its $10 billion Russian mirror trading scheme — moving rubles into dollars through synchronized Moscow-London trades. Deutsche Bank paid $630 million in fines. Jain resigned. Then Lutnick gave him the presidency.

Source: Deutsche Bank settlements ($150M NYDFS, $26.3M shareholder suit); BGC Group corporate records

5. DEUTSCHE BANK’S CONTROLLER — HIRED AS CFO, INSTALLED IN MALTA GAMING

Douglas Barnard was Deutsche Bank’s Americas Controller from 1996 to 2004 — compliance gatekeeper during years of documented Russian money laundering. Lutnick hired him as Cantor’s CFO and installed him as director of Cantor Gaming Malta One Limited, where Lutnick was a personal shareholder (Paradise Papers). A separate Nevada gaming subsidiary paid $22.5 million in a federal money laundering settlement. Two Deutsche Bank executives from Russian-implicated divisions. Both hired by Lutnick.

Source: ICIJ Paradise Papers (Cantor Gaming Malta One Limited, C42127); FinCEN enforcement; SEC EDGAR (BGC Group Exhibit 21.1)

6. THE BEAR STEARNS MIGRATION

When Bear Stearns collapsed in March 2008, its executives didn’t scatter randomly. The FBI whistleblower told agents they moved to two specific destinations: Cantor Fitzgerald, and a Russian hedge fund. The destinations tell you who was directing traffic.

Source: EFTA01249207 (FBI FD-302)

7. THE INVISIBLE MONEY PIPELINE

The whistleblower described a laundering chain: Cantor and BGC moved money through Parabridge International Services — which handled all broker payroll and 9/11 Charity Day revenues — into Deutsche Bank accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong. The money, the whistleblower said, “came from the Russian Mafia.” Parabridge doesn’t appear in any public corporate registry worldwide. Invisible by design.

Source: EFTA01249207 (FBI FD-302)

8. THE EPSTEIN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP

Lutnick claimed he cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005. The DOJ files prove otherwise. On December 28, 2012, Epstein and Lutnick co-invested in an ad-tech company called Adfin — Epstein signing for Southern Trust Company, Lutnick for CVAFH I LLC. They were business partners. Separately, Epstein was directly involved in Liquid Funding — the Bear Stearns off-balance-sheet vehicle linked to Cantor that helped trigger the 2008 collapse. The man running U.S. commerce had a documented financial partnership with the most notorious intelligence asset of the 21st century.

Source: DOJ Epstein files (released Jan 30, 2026); CBS News; CNN

9. A CRYPTO COMPANY OWNS THE COMMERCE SECRETARY’S FIRM

When Lutnick became Commerce Secretary, he “divested” by selling his Cantor stake to a trust for his children. The trust couldn’t afford it. So Tether — the $133 billion stablecoin company whose reserves Cantor custodies — gave them the loan. If the trust defaults, Tether seizes the collateral. Tether is the senior creditor on the Commerce Secretary’s family firm. A crypto company documented by Senator Elizabeth Warren for facilitating terrorism financing, North Korean sanctions evasion, and Russian money laundering effectively owns Howard Lutnick’s Wall Street operation.

Source: Bloomberg (March 18, 2026); Warren Senate letter (Jan 2025)

10. THE FBI KNEW — AND BURIED IT

Two whistleblowers contacted the FBI — a former Cantor compliance officer (October 2020) and a 32-year BGC veteran from the UK (February 2021). The FBI’s DIVS database returned 34 hits on Lutnick, including 3 SARs. An accidentally under-redacted activity log (EFTA02730741) reads: “Alleged Money Laundering by Howard Lutnick via BGC Financial and Cantor Fitzgerald.” When Lutnick was nominated for Commerce, the Bureau “just brushed away” the allegations. Fifty-one senators confirmed him. None knew what the FBI had buried.

Source: EFTA01249207 (FBI FD-302, Serial 593); EFTA02730741 (FBI activity log, under-redacted); EFTA02730486 (parallel redacted version); EFTA00173881 (FBI ARMS Reach Vetting)

THE PATTERN

Ten nodes. One firm. One man now running the Commerce Department.

Russian shells. A Moscow bank. Manafort’s middlemen. Two Deutsche Bank hires from laundering divisions. A directed Bear Stearns migration. An invisible money pipeline to Singapore and Hong Kong. A business partnership with Jeffrey Epstein he lied about for a decade. A crypto company linked to terror financing that now owns his family’s firm. And an FBI that documented all of it and buried it.

Howard Lutnick isn’t compromised in one way. He’s compromised in ten. Each one documented. Each one sourced. Each one ignored.

Every institution that should have stopped this chose not to. This is what capture looks like from inside the building.

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This investigation is based on FBI records (EFTA01249207, EFTA02730741, EFTA02730486, EFTA00173881), ICIJ Panama Papers and Paradise Papers databases, SEC EDGAR filings, Senate Intelligence Committee Volume 5, Deutsche Bank settlement documents, FinCEN enforcement actions, Bloomberg corporate filings reporting, DOJ memoranda, Congressional correspondence, and the Narativ Epstein Archive (83,278+ documents).

Written and reported by Zev Shalev. Research: Narativ.org

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