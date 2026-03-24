Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Angie M's avatar
Angie M
34m

This reporting is so amazing and needed. Thank you for your hard work.

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Lalisa's avatar
Lalisa
24m

This is a brilliant post Zev! You’re doing God’s work, keep going!

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