Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
5h

....Kristen Welker is a nice person...though I have never been a fan of her interviews, she rarely if ever follows up with the hard questions to hold the person's feet to the fire that's sitting across the table....

....but on her interview with the criminal commander in chief...she would not let him off the hook by repeatedly asking where's the proof to his repeated lies....and by doing so, the bloated, pedo, rapist, 34x convicted felon couldn't handle the truth and turned red as a beet, nearly blew a blood vessel, ripped of his mic and touched her...not before calling Welker crooked and stupid along with every major news outlet....even the ones he now controls.....

.... I have to give her credit for that....this time she wouldn't let the BS of the most disgusting person on the planet slide.....well done !

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Bonnie Stites's avatar
Bonnie Stites
4h

Can you imagine if Hilary or Kamala would have done that … stormed out of a interview after throwing the microphone onto the floor…

now we pray That Kaitlan Collins Finishes him off!

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