1. PENTAGON ORDERED EVIDENCE DESTROYED IN SECOND CARIBBEAN STRIKE

Navy veteran Melissa Corrigan broke this on The FiveStack yesterday: In mid-October, two survivors of a strike were brought onto the USS Iwo Jima, photographed per standard protocol, then an admiral-level order came down to delete that video. One was returned to Colombia on a ventilator, the other to Ecuador—both countries investigated and released them with no evidence of wrongdoing.

This is the second incident after Hegseth’s September double-tap strike that killed 11 people on a boat headed to Suriname, not the United States. Two strikes, two coverups, both sets of victims innocent. When Marines and sailors argued on deck about whether to photograph detainees—Marines said the Commodore ordered no video—that was military protocol fracturing in real time. Hegseth calls them “narco-terrorists” using “unprivileged belligerent” legal gray areas to avoid Geneva Convention protections. The same Hegseth who warned in 2016 the military “won’t follow unlawful orders from Trump” is now giving those orders. This is the WMD playbook: create a threat, strike first, destroy evidence.

TRUMP THREATENS EUROPE AS NATO FRACTURES

Trump warned Europe it’s going “in a very bad direction” with “woke” policies Monday, following the EU’s fine on X for content violations. This came the same day Russian state television released propaganda footage showing Kushner and Witkoff walking deferentially through the Kremlin with Putin’s aide embedded in their delegation, and the same day Macron, Merz, and Starmer met Zelensky in London to reject Trump’s Ukraine surrender plan.

Trump pulled the Ford Strike Group from the Mediterranean for the first time in 80 years to chase Caribbean boats that aren’t coming to America. NATO is fracturing while Trump attacks European allies and embraces Putin. The transatlantic alliance that maintained global stability for 80 years is being deliberately dismantled.

3. EPSTEIN GRAND JURY TRANSCRIPTS ORDERED RELEASED BY DECEMBER 19

A federal judge ordered Epstein grand jury transcripts unsealed by December 19 under new law overriding traditional secrecy. The transcripts will show what evidence prosecutors had in the mid-2000s when Alexander Acosta gave Epstein his sweetheart deal: 13 months in private jail with work release, immunity from federal prosecution, and immunity for all co-conspirators. Victims weren’t told, violating the Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

Narativ will cover the December 19 release in full, tracking Epstein’s intelligence connections and the network that protected him—including Ehud Barak, who appeared at the New York Times Deal Book summit last week despite being named by Virginia Giuffre as one of her most violent abusers, and Leslie Wexner, Epstein’s primary benefactor and source of wealth. The transcripts will reveal which names came up and which were protected, how much the system knew and how deliberately it looked away.

