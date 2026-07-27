Share

Two days after Jeffrey Epstein died, William Barr stood before the Fraternal Order of Police in New Orleans and made an unusual statement about an ongoing investigation. “I was appalled — indeed, the entire Department was — and frankly angry, to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” the Attorney General said. “We will get to the bottom of what happened at the MCC, and we will hold people accountable for this failure.”

48 hours after Epstein’s death, Barr was ready to assign blame to the MCC with almost no investigation. Then Barr said something that in hindsight reads very differently.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy.”

Since then - 7 years - no one has been charged with Epstein's murder, nor has anyone been able to prove that he suicided himself. Neither has the DOJ pursued Epstein's co-conspirators — in fact, many of them had their names redacted from the files. But that doesn't mean the cover-ups and failings of the Trump DOJ have succeeded.

The Epstein files are like a corpse that refuses to sink to the bottom of a river. No matter how hard officials try to suppress them, they keep resurfacing — and each time they rise to the very top of the Department of Justice.

Pam Bondi was the next to take on the corpse that would not sink. On July 24, her deputy — Todd Blanche, Trump's former defense counsel, now Acting Attorney General — was given an extraordinary assignment: a jailhouse interview of Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. The interview has since been panned as a whitewash — two days of questioning built to let Maxwell put on the record what she would not say about the men in the Epstein network.

At 7:49 AM on the morning of the interview, a DOJ official emailed another — both sender and receiver names are redacted:

“Can you write me a sentence or two… [on] the salacious statements made against the individuals in the file. Feel free to add if I missed someone.”

Then the list: Trump, Weinstein, Prince Andrew, Dubin, Staley, Black, Wexner, Dershowitz, Clinton, Lutnick, Brunel. And closing it, an entry the official summarized himself:

"William Barr, for being present when a girl was raped."

Eleven words, written inside the Department of Justice, about the man who used to run it. Narativ surfaced the email Friday — EFTA01648946, sitting unnoticed in the public release for six months — and reported what it means for Blanche's confirmation as AG: it certainly weakens it. Pam Bondi is another AG to take the fall for the Epstein cover-up. But until now — until the newly discovered email — Bill Barr has evaded scrutiny for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The reply to the initial email about “salacious statements” came two hours later, at 9:53 AM.