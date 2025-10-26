Beware The False Flag of Albertan Independence
Alberta’s Independence Rally Wasn’t Grassroots—It Was the Opening Act in Canada’s Attempted Dismemberment
As a public service this article is posted without a paywall. Please support our investigative journalism by signing up for a paid subscription or join our mailing list
Twenty thousand Albertans filled the legislature grounds in Edmonton on Saturday, waving flags and demanding a sovereignty referendum. Professional organization. Legal teams. Buses from …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Narativ with Zev Shalev to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.