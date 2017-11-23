Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦
6h

Wow Zev. It must be surreal to see so many people starting to "discover" facts and stories you've known about for almost a decade. That is a long time to wait for people to start truly listening.

Very grateful to you for persevering, and for being so gracious while bringing the rest of us up to speed. 🙏

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